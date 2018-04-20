WATCH: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Do 1Thing to Help the Environment
April 20, 2018
Happy Earth Day (April 22)!
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill (joined by Shawn Hook, Jon Bellion, and Twenty One Pilots) share a simple environmental life hack—it’s the #1Thing they do every day to make the world a little bit greener.
Will you join Tim and Faith by doing just 1Thing? Hear all about it in this exclusive video below.
If everyone did just #1Thing each day to improve the environment, wouldn’t the world be a better place? Tim McGraw and Faith Hill seem to think so.
Check out our 1Thing (http://1thingus.com/) sustainability initiative to see more artists share the #1Thing they do to help the environment.