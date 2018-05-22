WATCH: Thomas Rhett's “Leave Right Now” Remix Features Martin Jensen

Thomas Rhett has collaborated with DJ Martin Jensen to deliver a remix of "Leave Right Now" to his fans. The track is featured on the country superstar's 2017 album, Life Changes.

"We made a version of "Leave Right Now" with @djmartinjensen so naturally we had to make a video," Rhett shared to Twitter.

Throughout the video, Rhett steps out of a Nashville taxi and heads into a hotel where he fights his way through a crowd to showcase his romantic lyrics. The release of the "Leave Right Now" project follows his most recent single and title-track, "Life Changes."

"He took it to a place that really made it special, so I wanted the video to reflect that energy and anticipation you feel in the song," Rhett shared to Evening Standard.

Thomas Rhett is currently out on the road for his headlining Life Changes Tour and is nominated for Male Video of the Year at the 2018 CMT Awards.