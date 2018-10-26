Watch Pistol Annies Perform "Interstate Gospel" Acoustic

The Pistol Annies have released an acoustic performance of "Interstate Gospel." The country trio will deliver their highly-anticipated third studio album of the same name November 2.

The new intimate visual captures Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe, and Angaleena Presley circled up with their guitars. All three ladies penned the song together as well as the rest of the collection.

While we Annie Up, fans can now hear the tracks "Stop Drop and Roll One," "Best Years of My Life," "Got My Name Changed Back," among others when they pre-order Interstate Gospel.

The esteemed country act is celebrating the album drop by holding shows in Los Angeles, Nashville, and New York City this fall. The Pistol Annies will also perform during the 52nd Annual CMA Awards live from Music City November 14.