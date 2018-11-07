Watch Old Dominion "Make It Sweet" at the Ryman Auditorium

Old Dominion has shared a stripped down performance of their new single, "Make It Sweet." The country group performed the track in Nashville live from the Ryman Auditorium.

Related: Old Dominion “Make It Sweet” for Happy Endings World Tour

The Mother Church of Country Music was empty while Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Whit Sellers, and Geoff Sprung gave an acoustic touch to their latest hit. Old Dominion's "Make It Sweet" is the first song to be released from their highly-anticipated third album.

Old Dominion is nominated for Vocal Group of the Year at the upcoming 2018 CMA Awards. Their 2019 headlining arena 'Make It Sweet Tour' will kick off in January with special guests Jordan Davis, Morgan Evans, and Mitchell Tenpenny on select dates.