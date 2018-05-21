WATCH: Midland Takes "Burn Out" to the Honky-Tonks

Midland is taking their fans back to the honky-tonks with the release of their "Burn Out" music video. The country trio's newest single is featured on their debut album, On The Rocks.

Band members Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, and Jess Carson filmed the video at Billy Bob's honky-tonk in Fort Worth, Texas. Midland's very own Duddy alongside TK McKamy directed the project.

"In 1980 one of our favorite movies, Urban Cowboy was released, on this coming Friday (May 18) we're releasing our tribute to that cinematic masterpiece with our new music video for our single "Burn Out," Midland shared to Facebook.

"Burn Out" follows Midland's GOLD-certified No. 1 song, "Drinkin' Problem." It was co-written by Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne.

Watch Midland's "Burn Out" music video below.

Midland is nominated for Group Video of the Year at the 2018 CMT Awards.