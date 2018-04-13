WATCH: Luke Combs Puts the Gobbler Effect on Chris Stapleton Hit

LoCash joined us backstage at the ACM Awards to help Luke Combs spin the wheel of impressions. Now, it's time for this country star to sing himself out of a very interesting scenario.

Combs took on the challenge to call in a turkey gobbler style while singing a Chris Stapleton hit.

We think the Entertainer of the Year nominee would be quite pleased with this rendition of "Broken Halos." Mic drop.

The 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards will air LIVE from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 15 at 8pm ET on CBS.