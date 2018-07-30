Watch Luke Combs Perform "She Got the Best of Me" on 'GMA'

Luke Combs appeared on Good Morning America today (July 30) to perform his new single, "She Got The Best Of Me." The singer-songwriter also took country fans in New York City on a ride down the "Honky Tonk Highway" with an additional performance as well.

Both tracks are featured on Combs' deluxe album, This One's For You Too, and were co-written by the 28-year-old himself. "She Got The Best Of Me" is the fourth single to be released from the record following "Hurricane," "When It Rains It Pours," and "One Number Away."

The breakout country star recently celebrated his debut album going platinum with a performance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Combs is currently out on the road as a supporting act for Jason Aldean's 2018 High Noon Neon Tour.

Watch Luke Combs perform "She Got the Best of Me" below.