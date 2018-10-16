Watch Luke Combs Perform "I Got Away With You" Acoustic

Luke Combs has released a new acoustic performance of his track "I Got Away With You." The country star's latest tune is featured on his deluxe album, This One's For You Too.

The clip of the singer-songwriter performing the new rendition was filmed at Nashville's Hermitage Hotel. Combs co-wrote the love song along with Ray Fulcher and Tyler Reeve.

Luke Combs is nominated for both Male Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year at the upcoming 2018 CMA Awards. He will hit the road next year for his headlining 'Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour' with special guests LANCO and Jameson Rodgers.