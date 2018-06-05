WATCH: Luke Combs Opens up About 'This One's For You Too' Deluxe Album

Luke Combs is fresh off the release of his deluxe album, This One's For You Too. The breakout country star's new project follows his GOLD-certified debut album, This One's For You, which was released in June of 2017.

For Combs, this was the avenue he had to follow for his fans to hear these five new songs. The deluxe edition includes “Houston, We Got A Problem,” “Must’ve Never Met You,” “Beautiful Crazy,” “A Long Way,” and “She Got the Best of Me.”

The new tunes released June 1 conclude the 17-track collection and were all co-written by Combs himself. Whether you're listening to This One's For You Too in your truck or at home, the record has something for everyone.

"I think there's parts of many of my co-writers' lives and my life in there, and I think that winds up making a great song at the end of the day," Combs shared.

Luke Combs is set to perform live at America's biggest birthday party in Washington, D.C. on July 4 in support of A Capitol Fourth. He is currently out on the road as a supporting act on Jason Aldean's 2018 High Noon Neon Tour.