WATCH: Little Big Town Share Music Video for Elton John's "Rocket Man"

Little Big Town has unveiled a music video for their cover of Elton John's "Rocket Man." The country group's remake of the classic hit is featured on the new album, Restoration: Reimagining The Songs of Elton John and Bernie Taupin.

Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Philip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook's cover was first released back in March. Little Big Town recently performed "Rocket Man" during the Elton John: I'm Still Standing tribute on CBS.

According to Rolling Stone, the track "was reportedly inspired by a short story, "The Rocket Man," by science-fiction writer Ray Bradbury, with lyrics by John's longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin."

"Rocket Man" became a Top Ten hit in the U.S. and in Elton John's native U.K. in 1972.

The tribute album featuring "Rocket Man," also brings fans a country theme with covers by Vince Gill, Maren Morris, Dolly Parton, and more.

Little Big Town will join Miranda Lambert out on the road this summer for her 2018 Bandwagon Tour.