WATCH: Lee Brice & Jerrod Niemann Share a Bro Moment Backstage

Lee Brice and Jerrod Niemann are not only artists, they're also best friends.

We sat down with the two country stars backstage ahead of the 2018 ACM Awards and lets just say they had a major bro moment.

Runaway June hosted the interview while asking Brice to give his best impersonation of the "God Made A Woman" singer.

""This is my best friend right here. Right here. There ain't nothin' I wouldn't do for him. And I think over the years.. there ain't nothin' he wouldn't do for me," Brice said.

The 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards will air LIVE from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 15 at 8pm ET on CBS.