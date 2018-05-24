WATCH: Kenny Chesney Shares "Get Along" Music Video

Kenny Chesney has shared the music video for his latest track, "Get Along." The country superstar's new single will be featured on his forthcoming album, Songs For The Saints, which drops July 27.

The music video directed by Shaun Silva includes documentary from the No Shoes Nation sand bar, the stage, and of course the parking lot.

“The whole point of the song is to look for your common ground instead of worrying about your differences,” Chesney explains. “And when I look out into the crowd, that’s what I see: people who are having a great time, getting along and making the most of every single minute.”

The video was filmed during the start of tour at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa and features footage from the show. “It takes a lot to try to keep up with the No Shoes Nation,” Chesney admits.

Watch Kenny Chesney's "Get Along" music video below.

Kenny Chesney is currently out on the road for his Trip Around The Sun Tour with special guests Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion, and Brandon Lay.