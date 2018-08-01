Watch Kenny Chesney Perform "Get Along" on 'The Tonight Show'

Kenny Chesney is spreading the message loud and clear that he wants everyone to "Get Along." The country superstar appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday night (July 31) to perform his latest single.

Chesney is fresh off the release of his eighteenth studio album, Songs For The Saints, which includes "Get Along." The uplifting track was co-written by Ross Copperman, Shane McAnally, and Josh Osborne.

While being interviewed by Jimmy Fallon, the late-night host surprised the 50-year-old by displaying his high school football photo. Chesney even opened up on his Trip Around The Sun Tour while sharing what exactly his new music means to him.

Click here to enter to win a once-in-a-lifetime trip to meet Kenny Chesney at his Trip Around the Sun Tour 2018 at Gillette Stadium.