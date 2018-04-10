WATCH: Kane Brown Talks Music, Tattoos, and More

Kane Brown wants you to know everything about him including his favorite song to cover, the most country thing he's ever done, and more.

Throughout the video below, the "What Ifs" singer details the story behind his Grandpa's jacket, and oh yeah, he currently has Camila Cabello's "Havana" stuck in his head.

Brown also shared the meaning behind his favorite tattoos and we aren't surprised by his choices. We love a total Momma's boy.

The 24-year-old recently set a new Guinness World Record as the first act to top five U.S. country charts simultaneously. Lets just say he's already planning for a second title, however, it has nothing to do with music.

Kane Brown will perform at the 2018 ACM Awards live from the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 15 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.