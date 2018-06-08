WATCH: Kane Brown Shares Exclusive Details on New Single, "Lose It"

Kane Brown's new single is here and country fans everywhere are going to "Lose It." The singer-songwriter's latest track is the first to be released from his upcoming album.

We sat down with the country star for an exclusive interview to hear his thoughts on "Lose It" and more. Brown says he was excited to add the fun rocking song to his live shows.

"Lose It" follows the 24-year-old's historic smash hit, "What Ifs" featuring Lauren Alaina, and his No. 1 song, "Heaven." Brown's uptempo song introduces new instruments to his music and is the perfect fit for country radio.

He won his first-ever trophy during the 2018 CMT Music Awards (June 6) for Collaborative Video of the Year. Kane Brown will join Brad Paisley's 2018 tour as a supporting act alongside Dan Tyminski this summer.

Listen to "Lose It" below.