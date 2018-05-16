WATCH: Kane Brown Performs "Heaven" During 'The Voice' Semi-Finals

Kane Brown hit the stage live from Los Angeles May 15 during The Voice semi-finals. The country singer performed his latest single, "Heaven."

Brown's "Heaven" marks his second No. 1 following his record-breaking track, "What Ifs" featuring Lauren Alaina. The singer-songwriter joined the lineup of performers including Blake Shelton and Panic! At The Disco during the show.

"I think we always knew something about this song was special, especially hearing the fan reaction when we play it live, but to have it go to No. 1 means so much," Brown revealed to Billboard.

The top 3 contestants of season 14 include Spensha Baker (Team Blake), Brynn Cartelli (Team Kelly), and Kyla Jade (Team Blake). The Voice finale will take place May 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Kane Brown is currently out on the road as a supporting act for Chris Young's 2018 Losing Sleep World Tour.