Jordan Davis has released the music video for his latest single, "Take It From Me." The track is featured on the country singer's debut album, Home State, which was released back in March.

Davis collaborated with director Eric Ryan Anderson to film his new project in New York City. The Louisiana native co-wrote "Take It From Me" along with the rest of his songs included on his brand new record.

"Take It From Me" follows the 30-year-old's No. 1 and certified-platinum single, "Singles You Up."

Jordan Davis is currently on the road as a supporting act on Jake Owen's 'Life's Whatcha Make It Tour' and will join Kip Moore's 'After The Sunburn Tour' this fall.

Watch Jordan Davis' "Take It From Me" music video below.