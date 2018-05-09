WATCH: Jon Langston Delivers "When It Comes To Loving You" Music Video

Jon Langston has unveiled a music video for his latest single, "When It Comes To Loving You." The rising country singer shared the project earlier this week which takes us on a tour through Nashville.

Langston announced back in February that he would be signing a record deal with Universal Music Group. The "When It Comes To Loving You" video was filmed by his brother, Andrew Langston.

"Thankful we can share this crazy ride. Let's keep creating cool stuff! Y'all go check out "When It Comes To Loving You" video by @andrewrlangston," Langston shared to Twitter.

Langston's latest track is romantic, yet, true country. "When It Comes To Loving You" follows the Georgia native's previously released songs, "Prob'ly At A Bar," "Right Girl Wrong Time," and "Forever Girl."

The 27-year-old has garnered over 35 million views on YouTube since 2013. Jon Langston will perform at select festivals throughout the summer and has toured with Luke Bryan, Chase Rice, and more.