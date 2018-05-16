WATCH: Jennifer Nettles Delivers Commencement Speech at Her Alma Mater

Sugarland's Jennifer Nettles went back to school over Mother's Day weekend. The country star delivered the commencement speech at her alma mater, Agnes Scott College.

The ceremony took place on May 14 in Decatur, Georgia where the '97 alumna shared inspiring words with the women of the 2018 graduating class. Nettles had one very important question to ask, "what kind of woman do you want to be?"

"It was an honor to deliver the commencement speech for my fellow sisters @agnesscottcollege on Saturday. I challenged the graduates as I challenge you to choose love, never fear. Be curious, be noisy and chase your dreams," Nettles shared to Instagram.

Jennifer Nettles is currently preparing for the release of her brand new album with Kristian Bush. Sugarland's Bigger will be released June 8 which features their lead single, "Still The Same."

Sugarland's Still The Same 2018 Tour kicks off May 25 with special guests Brandy Clark, Clare Bowen,Frankie Ballard, and Lindsay Ell on select dates.