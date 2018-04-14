WATCH: High Valley Opens up on Record of the Future & More with Chris Janson

What you see is what you get when it comes to High Valley.

Our ACM Awards backstage host, Chris Janson, gave quite the spiel about the rising country duo. According to the “Drunk Girl” singer, Brad and Curtis Rempel walk it and they talk it in and outside of music.

The guys recently earned a Top 10 country hit with their current single, "She's With Me." High Valley is currently in the studio working on new music and we can't wait to hear their record of the future.

High Valley is nominated for New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year at the 2018 ACM Awards.

The 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards will air LIVE from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 15 at 8pm ET on CBS.