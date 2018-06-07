WATCH: Darius Rucker Performs “Straight to Hell” at the 2018 CMT Awards

Darius Rucker took the stage at the 2018 CMT Awards on Wednesday (June 6) to perform his new single, "Straight To Hell." The country singer's latest collaboration features his good friends Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, and Charles Kelley.

In the video below, Rucker revealed to Billboard that he's been meaning to cut the track for quite some time now. With some encouragement from Kelley, "Straight To Hell" is now included on his seventh studio album, When Was The Last Time.

Due to the artists' busy schedules, it was the first time all four of the country superstars would perform the song together in the same room. "I was blown away by how good it sounded," Rucker shared to Billboard.

Rucker recently shared a teaser to the "Straight To Hell" music video on Instagram. With no word on when the project would be released, the photo caption stated, "Ladies and Gentleman... The Troublemakers!!"

Darius Rucker and Lady Antebellum's co-headlining Summer Plays On Tour kicks off in July with special guest Russell Dickerson.