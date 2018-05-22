WATCH: Darius Rucker & Caleb Lee Hutchinson Perform "Wagon Wheel" on 'American Idol'

Darius Rucker made an appearance on American Idol Monday night to perform "Wagon Wheel." The country star was joined by the runner-up of the singing competition, Caleb Lee Hutchinson.

Rucker brought even more country to the American Idol stage after Luke Bryan performed his new single for the live audience. The popular and catchy tune is featured on the 52-year-old's fourth studio album, True Believers, which was released back in 2013.

"Thank you for making a dream come true @dariusrucker," Hutchinson wrote to Twitter.

Caleb Lee Hutchinson made it to the final two during the finale episode while his girlfriend, Maddie Poppe, was voted our new American Idol.

Darius Rucker and Lady Antebellum's co-headlining Summer Plays On Tour kicks off in July with special guest Russell Dickerson.