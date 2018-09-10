Watch Carrie Underwood Perform "Game on" for 'Sunday Night Football'

It was "Game On" for Carrie Underwood during the return of Sunday Night Football September 10. The country superstar is back with a brand new song and performance which is show during the opening for NFL games.

Underwood co-wrote the new energized track with Brett James and Chris DeStefano. Players from the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, among others joined the "Cry Pretty" singer for her sixth year as part of the Sunday Night Football theme song.

“We wrote a new song for it, because I feel like they’re always open to that, and they’re always looking for ways to freshen things up,” says Carrie. “So, they always just say, ‘Hey! If you’ve got anything else back there, whatever you’re working on, bring it. We’ll see how we feel about it.’ This year we wrote a song called ‘Game On’ for the opening, and it was just a lot of fun. It’s a lot of fun getting to be a part of football. I grew up watching football, of course, and watching Sunday Night Football, and to just to have kind of a little part to the whole thing is pretty cool and pretty special.”

Carrie Underwood will release her sixth studio album, Cry Pretty, on September 14.