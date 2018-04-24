WATCH: Brothers Osborne Perform "Shoot Me Straight" on 'The Late Show'

Brothers Osborne brought their beach house recording of "Shoot Me Straight" to New York City April 23. The country duo appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to give their latest single its television debut.

The track is featured on Brothers Osborne's newly released sophomore record, Port Saint Joe. "Shoot Me Straight" was co-written by both John and T.J. Osborne while produced by Jay Joyce.

Brothers Osborne took home two trophies at the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards earlier this month including Vocal Duo of the Year and Video of the Year.

This summer, the singer/songwriter siblings will hit the road with Dierks Bentley as a supporting act on the Mountain High Tour.