WATCH: Brett Young Performs "Mercy" on 'GMA'

Brett Young made an appearance on Good Morning America April 23 to perform "Mercy." The country singer's latest single is a Top 20 hit and is featured on his debut self-titled album.

Young was recently named the 2018 ACM New Male Vocalist of the Year. He has also garnered two Billboard Music Award nominations for Top Country Album and Top Country Song.

The 37-year-old admits, "it's been really cool to see it come to life," in regards to the heartbreak ballad. "Mercy" was co-written by Young alongside Sean McConnell and follows his No. 1 hits, "Sleep Without You" and "In Case You Didn't Know."