Trace Adkins Shares "I'll Be Home for Christmas" Performance

Trace Adkins has released a brand new holiday tune and a music video to go with it. The country singer's rendition of "I'll Be Home For Christmas" is in support of his partnership with the Shriner's Hospital for Children.

Adkins' latest project features an appearance as well as background vocals by Exile. The Grand Ole Opry member can now add Shriner's Hospital for Children to the list of his humanitarian efforts including the Wounded Warrior Project and American Red Cross.

“It is my distinct honor to be part of Shriner’s Hospital for Children’s holiday campaign,” reflects Adkins. “Children are truly the purest and most innocent among us and don’t deserve any of the pain they have to endure. My sincere hope is that - as a father who has been blessed with five healthy daughters - I can play a small part in helping not only the children but the families of the children as well.”

In addition, Adkins recently kicked off 'A Trace Adkins Christmas featuring songs from The King's Gift' at Gaylord Opryland's dinner show. Fans of the country hitmaker can purchase his holiday collection, The King's Gift, here.