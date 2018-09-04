Tim McGraw's "Gravity" to Be Featured in 'Free Solo'

Tim McGraw announced today (September 4) that his song "Gravity" will be featured in the upcoming film, Free Solo. The country superstar co-wrote the track along with Lori Mckenna which tells the story of Alex Honnold.

Honnold has become one of the most well-known climbers in the world. The Free Solo documentary follows his journey as he visits some of America's biggest cliffs including California's El Capitan in Yosemite National Park.

Proud to let you know about a song I wrote with the amazing @LoriMckennaMA. “Gravity” is for the documentary 'Free Solo' about @AlexHonnold & his pursuit to free solo climb El Capitan in Yosemite National Park. Can’t wait to see this one in theaters this fall! #FreeSolo #Gravity pic.twitter.com/CesjSDCzeO — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) September 4, 2018

McGraw's original and powerful song captures the moment when Honnold is climbing that very wall. Free Solo premiered just last week at the Telluride Film Festival and was directed by Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi.

Alex Honnold is also the founder of the Honnold Foundation, an environmental no-profit which gives people "equal access to opportunity" where they can "live in balance with the environment."

Watch the trailer for National Geographic's Free Solo below.