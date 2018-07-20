Sam Hunt Shares "Downtown's Dead" Music Video

Sam Hunt has shared the visual to his latest single, "Downtown's Dead." The country star's new video was filmed in Bernal, Mexico.

Throughout the video, fans will see Hunt riding through the streets of a deserted city while capturing the story behind the lyrics. "Downtown's Dead" was co-written by Shane McAnally, Zach Crowell, and Josh Osborne.

The song is the follow-up single to his No. 1 smash hit, "Body Like A Back Road." It is still to be determined as to when we can expect a sophomore album from Hunt.

Watch Sam Hunt's "Downtown's Dead" music video below.