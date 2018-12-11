Reba McEntire, Brad Paisley, and More Perform During 'CMA Country Christmas'
Celebrate the holidays with your favorite country stars!
Reba McEntire hosted CMA Country Christmas on abc Monday night (December 10) and it was filled with holiday cheer from start to finish. The performance lineup included some of country music's biggest stars as they gathered together in Music City.
Related: Country Stars Create the Ultimate Holiday Cookbook
Brad Paisley, Martina McBride, Brett Eldredge, Dustin Lynch, Dan + Shay, and many more hit the stage live from Belmont University's Curb Center in Nashville. The two-hour special marked the ninth annual music celebration for the network.
Tony Bennett, Lindsey Stirling, and Diana Krall were among the special guests to appear during the holiday special as well. Fans will hear covers of some of the most famous tunes of the season such as "Silver Bells," I'll Be Home for Christmas," and "Little Saint Nick."
Click here to watch the full 2018 CMA Country Christmas special.
We hope kids from one to ninety-two enjoyed @Reba singing "The Christmas Song" as much as we did! #CMAchristmas pic.twitter.com/GWa6ENvIc5— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) December 11, 2018
BEA-U-TIFUL. @BradPaisley's #CMAchristmas performance of "Away in a Manger" was a real gift! pic.twitter.com/dNWIJTqsL0— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) December 11, 2018
.@BrettEldredge's voice was MADE for Christmas songs like "Silver Bells" -- #CMAchristmas pic.twitter.com/GskRjvMwca— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) December 11, 2018
Alright @DustinLynch, we'll go home for Christmas, but can we take you with us?! #CMAchristmas pic.twitter.com/TbOcX3xQKU— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) December 11, 2018
"It's Beginning To Look a Lot Like Christmas" with @MartinaMcBride on stage singing the holiday classic! ❄️ #CMAchristmas pic.twitter.com/5zUNcUX87l— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) December 11, 2018
.@BrettYoungMusic is slowing it down on #CMAchristmas with "Mary Did You Know". Did YOU know that you can watch all these performances & more on @ABCNetwork NOW?! pic.twitter.com/KMUhXs4Yfd— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) December 11, 2018