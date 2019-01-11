Randy Houser Drops New Album, 'Magnolia'

Randy Houser has officially released his fifth studio album, Magnolia, to the world today (January 11). The country star is brining fans of the genre an infectious and unique twelve track collection.

Houser first introduced Magnolia with the lead single, "What Whiskey Does," following up with his personal favorite, "No Stone Unturned." The 43-year-old says the album was a "total reset" for him in "every way possible" which also features collaborations with Lucie Silvas and Hillary Lindsey.

The esteemed country act invested a lot of time into his songwriting for his new Magnolia era. Houser co-wrote every track on the album which was heavily influenced by “The Magnolia State” where he grew up.

In addition, Houser has announced that he is set to release a featured-film inspired by the album as well. It will embody the the sentiment of the lyrics behind Magnolia and you can now watch the trailer by clicking here.

The Magnolia is finally in full bloom!!! Very proud to share this project with everyone. Check it out and let us know what you think. https://t.co/mC2FgfeQc9 pic.twitter.com/OuXGYOzQ5q — Randy Houser (@RandyHouser) January 11, 2019

Click here to purchase Randy Houser's Magnolia album.

Magnolia Track List:

1. No Stone Unturned

2. Our Hearts (feat. Lucie Silvas)

3. What Whiskey Does (feat. Hillary Lindsey)

4. Whole Lotta Quit

5. No Good Place to Cry

6. New Buzz

7. Nothin’ On You

8. What Leaving Looks Like

9. High Time

10. Mama Don’t Know

11. Running Man

12. Evangeline