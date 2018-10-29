Pistol Annies Share "Got My Name Changed Back" Music Video

The Pistol Annies have unveiled a brand new music video in support of their single, “Got My Name Changed Back.” Miranda Lambert (Lone Star Annie), Ashley Monroe (Hippie Annie), and Angaleena Presley (Holler Annie) star together in the visual looking fiercer than ever.

All three ladies penned “Got My Name Changed Back” while also providing a side of signature Annie swagger. The Pistol Annies share the honest country truth in their latest tune which also showcases their powerful harmonies.

The track is the final cut to be released from the Pistol Annies’ third studio album, Interstate Gospel, due out on Friday (November 2). Lambert, Monroe, and Presley all sparkle on in to the bank, DMV, and a courthouse to shed light on quite the break up story.

Click here to pre-order Pistol Annies’ Interstate Gospel.