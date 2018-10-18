Pistol Annies Perform "Sugar Daddy" at 2018 'CMTAOTY'

This Pistol Annies are calling on a "Sugar Daddy" in their most recent live performance. Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe, and Angaleena Presely took the stage in Nashville October 17 for the 2018 CMT Artists of the Year special.

The Pistol Annies performed a new track which will be featured on their upcoming Interstate Gospel album due out next month. The glamorous country trio all dressed in green wowed the room with their powerful vocals and of course girl power attitude.

Lambert was among the honorees of the night to receive a CMT Artists of the Year award along with Kelsea Ballerini, Karen Fairchild, Maren Morris, Kimberly Schlapman, Hillary Scott, and Carrie Underwood. CMT devoted the event to the females of country while celebrating their achievements and contributions in music.

What would a LADIES night be without a new glam jam video? You can watch the Pistol Annies and their crew sing "You're The One That I Want" into a variety of objects below.