Pistol Annies Announce New Album, 'Interstate Gospel'

The Pistol Annies will release their third studio album, Interstate Gospel, on November 2. The country trio consisting of Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe, and Angaleena Presley will deliver a 14-track collection.

If you're ready to Annie up, pre-order Interstate Gospel today to hear the title track as well as "Best Years of My Life" and "Got My Name Changed Back." Each of the new tunes featured on the upcoming project were co-written by Lambert, Monroe, and Presley.

The Pistol Annies mailed postcards directly to their fans earlier this month teasing the announcement of Interstate Gospel. Now that we have gathered all of the clues, the esteemed country act will hold intimate shows in Los Angeles, Nashville, and New York City this fall to celebrate the release.

Interstate Gospel Track List:

1. Interstate Prelude

2. Stop Drop and Roll One

3. Best Years of My Life

4. 5 Acres of Turnips

5. When I Was His Wife

6. Cheyenne

7. Got My Name Changed Back

8. Sugar Daddy

9. Leavers Lullaby

10. Milkman

11. Commissary

12. Masterpiece

13. Interstate Gospel

14. This Too Shall Pass