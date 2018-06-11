Old Dominion Give Fans "Hotel Key" to New Music Video

Old Dominion is giving fans the "Hotel Key" to watch their new music video. The country group's latest track is the third single to come from their Happy Endings album.

"Hotel Key" follows Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi, and Whit Sellers' No. 1 song, "Written in the Sand." It was co-written by band members Ramsey and Rosen alongside Josh Osborne.

“This is a song that we wrote. You know, we travel a lot. Got hotel keys in our pockets all the time and one fell out of my pocket. And, you know, just wrote down that title and then brought that thing into a write one day and Trevor said his wife actually does keep hotel keys. It just felt like it would be a fun story to tell. So, here it is: Hotel Key,” Old Dominion shared.

Country fans in Nashville received a first-look at the video premiere during the group's headlining set at CMA Fest on June 8. Old Dominion took home the trophy for Vocal Group of the Year at the 2018 ACM Awards.

Watch the "Hotel Key" music video below.

Old Dominion is currently out on the road as a supporting act for Kenny Chesney's 2018 Trip Around The Sun Tour.