Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Announce 2018 Inductees
The new class includes Ronnie Dunn, K.T. Oslin, and more!
The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame announced their new inductees on Tuesday morning (August 7). Artists recognized in the 2018 class include Ronnie Dunn, K.T. Oslin, Byron Hill, Wayne Kirkpatrick, and Joe Melson.
The induction will take place October 28 at the 48th Anniversary Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala at the Music City Center in Nashville. According to Rolling Stone, Reba McEntire will also receive a first-time honor since its establishment in 1970.
Each inductee is “entered through one of four different categories: songwriter, veteran songwriter, songwriter/artist, and veteran songwriter/artist,” Rolling Stone reports. The Hall of Fame has inducted 208 members to date.
Congratulations!
Thank you to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, and to my colleagues for the wonderful recognition, and thank you to all my family and friends for the years of being there through it all. (Left to Right: Wayne Kirkpatrick, Byron Hill, Joe Melson, K.T. Oslin, and Ronnie Dunn) pic.twitter.com/copWjOSelj— Byron Hill (@ByronHillMusic) August 8, 2018