Mitchell Tenpenny Announces Debut Album, 'Telling All My Secrets'

Mitchell Tenpenny is no longer keeping any secrets from his fans. The rising country star has officially announced that he will drop his debut album, Telling All My Secrets, December 14.

Related: Mitchell Tenpenny Talks Perspective of “Drunk Me” & More

The new collection will feature 11 brand new songs including his Top 15 and Gold-certified single, "Drunk Me." With a little help from Devin Dawson, Tyler Farr, Dustin Lynch, RaeLynn, Tyler Rich, Granger Smith, and Brett Young, you can now check out the entire track list for Telling All My Secrets below.

Tenpenny has also unveiled the title-track for the album which is included with pre-order. In addition to the exciting music news, the singer-songwriter will hit the road as a supporting act on Old Dominion's 'Make It Sweet Tour' in 2019.

Listen to Mitchell Tenpenny's "Telling All My Secrets" below.