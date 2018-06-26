Luke Combs and Leon Bridges Perform "When It Rains It Pours"

Luke Combs has teamed up with Leon Bridges for the upcoming episode of CMT Crossroads. A preview of the special has been released which includes the pair performing "When It Rains It Pours."

The track is featured on Combs' debut album, This One's For You, which was released last year. The country star was joined by Bridges for the live taping outside of Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville.

They soul singer also made an appearance with the country singer during the CMT Awards earlier this month as presenters. Combs released This One's For You Too June 2 and is currently out on the road with Jason Aldean.

The new episode of CMT Crossroads will air on CMT Thursday, June 28 at 9 p.m. CT.

