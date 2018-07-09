Love and Theft Return With New Single, "You Didn't Want Me"

Love and Theft are back with a brand new single titled "You Didn't Want Me." The country duo's return marks Eric Gunderson and Stephen Barker Liles' first of new music to be released in two years.

"Our new song is finally out wherever you get music #youdidntwantme," Love and Theft shared to Twitter June 29.

According to Rolling Stone, "You Didn't Want Me" was served on behalf of Curb Records. It follows their 2016 single, "Candyland," and their independent release of "Whiskey on My Breath."

Watch the music video for Love and Theft's "You Didn't Want Me" below.