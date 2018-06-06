Little Big Town Catch "Summer Fever" With New Single: Watch Now

Little Big Town's new single is set to spread "Summer Fever" all around. The country group's latest track is the first to be released from their upcoming album.

The song reflects a feel-good vibe that will have you dancing along to every beat. According to CMT, "Summer Fever" was co-written by Jesse Frasure, Cary Barlowe, and Sam Romans.

Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town gave "Summer Fever" its television debut during the 2018 CMT Awards (June 6).

Little Big Town and Miranda Lambert will hit the road next month for their co-headlining 2018 The Bandwagon Tour.

Watch Little Big Town's "Summer Fever" music video below.