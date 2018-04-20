LISTEN: Tyler Farr Drops New Single, "Love By The Moon"

It's time to "Love By The Moon" because Tyler Farr has released a brand new single.

The country singer's latest track follows "I Should Go To Church Sometime," which was unveiled last summer. Both songs will be featured on Farr's forthcoming album.

The new track brings back the country edge which we've all come to know and love from Farr. "Love By The Moon" was co-written by Tree Vibez Music's James McNair, Ross Ellis, and Christopher Stevens.