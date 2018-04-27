LISTEN: Kane Brown Featured on Camila Cabello's "Never Be the Same" Remix

Kane Brown is featured on the remix of Camila Cabello's "Never Be The Same." The new genre-crossing track was released today (April 27) which was originally recorded for the pop star's platinum debut album, Camila.

Both artists are currently climbing the charts with Brown's "Haven" and Cabello's initial release of "Never Be The Same" in the top 5. The powerful collaboration brings the star power from both country and pop showcasing Brown and Cabello's unique sound.

"Never be the same, the remix- I love this so much @kanebrown- always imagined another version of this song sounding like this," Cabello shared to Twitter.

Kane Brown is currently out on the road as a supporting act on Chris Young's Losing Sleep World Tour and will perform at select festivals throughout the summer.