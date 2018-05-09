LISTEN: Jordan Davis Unveils New Single, "Take It From Me"

Jordan Davis has unveiled "Take It From Me" as his brand new single. The track is featured on the country singer's debut album, Home State.

“When it came to kicking off the record, there wasn’t a better song than ‘Take It From Me,’” says Jordan. “I think it’s a great introduction to what Home State is and I’m excited for fans to hear it out on the road this summer.”

Davis co-wrote "Take It From Me" alongside Jason Gantt and Jacob Davis. It is the follow up to his No. 1 hit, "Singles You Up," and is the most added song at country radio this week.

Jordan Davis will hit the road this summer as a supporting act on Jake Owen's Life's Whatcha Make It Tour.