LISTEN: Jason Aldean Talks Positive Return to Las Vegas for the ACM Awards

Jason Aldean returned to Las Vegas for the 2018 ACM Awards and left as our Entertainer of the Year.

The country superstar opened the show April 15 by paying tribute to the lives lost during the Las Vegas shooting alongside Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, and Thomas Rhett.

We sat down with Aldean ahead of Country Music's Party of the Year to discuss his emotional journey since Route 91 Harvest. "For the one horrible night I had here, I've had a ton of great nights here," Aldean shared.

The "Rearview Town" singer expressed his love for the city stating he's had many career-defining moments there. Aldean is thankful for the support of his country music family and felt good to be back for a positive thing such as the ACM Awards.

Jason Aldean's High Noon Neon Tour kicks off in May with special guests Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina.