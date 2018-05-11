LISTEN: Dierks Bentley Thanks Wife and Appreciates Hard Working Moms

Dierks Bentley might be busy preparing for his upcoming album, The Mountain, however, that doesn't mean he won't celebrate his wife this Mother's Day. The country superstar married Cassidy Black in 2005 and they share three children together.

Bentley revealed that he knows being a Mom "is the toughest job out there," especially when he's out on the road. The singer-songwriter's fans also know how much he appreciates his wife due to the release of his romantic new single, "Woman, Amen."

"I’m so thankful that she takes it on the way she does, and our kids are very lucky to have her," Bentley shared.

For Bentley, it's all about working together as a team. In the clip above, you'll hear all about how they make it work while he recognizes all of the hard working Mothers out there.

Dierks Bentley's Mountain High Tour kicks off later this month with special guests Brothers Osborne and LANCO.