LISTEN: Brandon Lay Unveils New Single, "Yada Yada Yada"

Brandon Lay has unveiled a new single and it's all about the "Yada Yada Yada." The rising country star's latest release puts fans in summer mode with the upbeat new sound.

“’Yada Yada Yada’ is a song I wrote with Mikey Reaves and Heather Morgan. I had the melody in my head one day as I was driving home from a gig but I didn’t have any lyrics yet, so I was just humming yada yada yada as dummy lyrics (into my phone). A few days later I was in a writing room with the voice memo and Mikey and Heather thought that would make a pretty good title in itself so we went with it. It’s a fun tune that I hope people will enjoy,” Lay shared.

"Yada Yada Yada" follows his debut single, "Speakers, Bleachers and Preachers." It was the No. 1 most-added song to country radio when it was released in August of 2017.

Brand Lay is currently out on the road as a supporting act on Kenny Chesney's Trip Around The Sun stadium tour.