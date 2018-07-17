Lady Antebellum Prepare for 'Summer Plays on Tour' and Golf With Darius Rucker

Lady Antebellum is about to embark on their 2018 Summer Plays On Tour with Darius Rucker. The country trio sat down for an interview on Sunday TODAY with host Billy Geist to discuss their plans while out on the road this summer.

Not only will Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, and Hillary Scott be performing at different venues all over the country throughout the next three months, they will also be hitting up several golf courses during their travels.

"I'm sp glad I'm friends with Darius Rucker," Kelley shared. Both country star's are well-known for their avid golf skills while becoming the closest of friends on and off the course.

Lady Antebellum recently performed their latest single and top 15 hit, "Heart Break," at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. It is the title-track to the group's seventh studio album which was released in June of 2017.

Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker's joint 2018 Summer Plays On Tour with special guest Russel Dickerson kicks off July 19 in Canada.