Lady Antebellum Earns First Tony Awards Nomination

Lady Antebellum has earned their very first Tony Awards nomination.

Yes, their taking fans under the sea to celebrate their track, "Chop to the Top." The country trio's latest tune is included on the album, Spongebob Squarepants: Original Cast Recording.

Stunned right now! First Tony Awards nomination. Congrats @SpongeBobBway!! So grateful for this opportunity to be a part of such an incredible score. #TonyAwards2018https://t.co/GSlaBuOkg2 — Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) May 1, 2018

Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, and Hillary Scott were presented with an opportunity a few years ago to write the song for Spongebob Squarepants the musical.

The Broadway show opened back in December and is now nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical and Best Book of a Musical.

Listen to Lady Antebellum's "Chop to the Top" below.