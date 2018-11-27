Kelsea Ballerini, Dua Lipa, Charlie Puth, and More to Perform During 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'

While we wait for the clock to strike midnight on December 31, some of your favorite artists will be there to ring in 2019 with you. This year's lineup for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve includes Kelsea Ballerini, The Chainsmokers, Foster The People, Macklemore with Skylar Grey, Ella Mai, Charlie Puth, and more.

Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy will return as the hosts live from New York City's Times Square while Ciara takes over the Hollywood party for the West Coast. In addition, Lucy Hale will head the countdown in New Orleans.

Produced by Dick Clark Productions, New Year's Rockin' Eve will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Additional performers and guests are set to be announced in the coming weeks.