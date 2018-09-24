Kane Brown Honors U.S. Military With "Homesick" Video

Kane Brown has released the music video for his latest single, "Homesick." It is the second track to be unveiled from the country singer's forthcoming album, Experiment, which drops November 9.

Related: Kane Brown's Sophomore Album Will Be an 'Experiment'

The 24-year-old is captured performing "Homesick" for the California Army National Guard at joint forces training base. Brown's new video features men and women in the armed forces as well as additional video submissions.

The singer-songwriter's "Homesick" follows his lead single "Lose It." Brown dedicates the song and video to the brave men and women of the United States Armed Forces.

"If home is where the heart is, I'm homesick for you," Brown sings.

Watch Kane Brown's "Homesick" music video below.