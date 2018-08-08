Kane Brown Is Chillin' on the "Weekend" With New Song
It is the second track to be released from his upcoming album!
Kane Brown is ready to chill on the “Weekend” with the release of a brand new song. The country singer’s latest follows his upbeat track, “Lose It.”
Both songs will be featured on Brown’s upcoming sophomore album due out November 9. The 24-year-old first teased the new song earlier this week with clips on Twitter and his personal Instagram story.
Brown also unveiled a video to go along with laid-back country tune as well. It features images of fans enjoying their “Weekend” and of course footage of the singer-songwriter on and off stage.
Kane Brown is currently a supporting act on Brad Paisley’s Weekend Warrior World Tour and will join Chris Young’s Losing Sleep World Tour this fall.
Watch Kane Brown’s fan video for “Weekend” below.