Kane Brown Is Chillin' on the "Weekend" With New Song

Kane Brown is ready to chill on the “Weekend” with the release of a brand new song. The country singer’s latest follows his upbeat track, “Lose It.”

Both songs will be featured on Brown’s upcoming sophomore album due out November 9. The 24-year-old first teased the new song earlier this week with clips on Twitter and his personal Instagram story.

Brown also unveiled a video to go along with laid-back country tune as well. It features images of fans enjoying their “Weekend” and of course footage of the singer-songwriter on and off stage.

Kane Brown is currently a supporting act on Brad Paisley’s Weekend Warrior World Tour and will join Chris Young’s Losing Sleep World Tour this fall.

Watch Kane Brown’s fan video for “Weekend” below.